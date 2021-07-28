Wisconsin nearly doubles number of counties with high COVID-19 activity

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting that the state has nearly doubled the number of counties that are experiencing high COVID-19 case activity.

Last week, 29 counties were reported to have high COVID-19 activity, with 38 in the medium and 5 in the low categories. This week, 57 counties are experiencing high COVID-19 activity, with the remaining 15 counties in the state in the medium category.

Eau Claire, La Crosse, Chippewa, and Dunn are among the 57 counties with high COVID-19 activity. Barron, Crawford, Jackson, Juneau, Pierce, and Trempealeau counties are among the counties with medium case activity.

Today's #COVID19_WI update, and another statistic. From January 1 through July 22, more than 98% of COVID19 cases in our state were among people who were not fully vaccinated. Please, protect yourself, your family, and your community by getting vaccinated: https://t.co/OfbBU1Fj3G pic.twitter.com/nW6cjJyECR — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) July 28, 2021

COVID-19 VACCINES

51.7% of the state’s population has received one dose of vaccine and 49.2% being fully vaccinated. Looking only at people age 18 and older, 62.5% of the adult population received the vaccine and 59.8% is fully vaccinated.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says this year through July 22, over 98% of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin were people who were not fully vaccinated.

Eau Claire, La Crosse and Trempealeau counties have had over half of their populations complete the vaccination series.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

The Department of Health Services says the state confirmed almost 800 new cases (792) in the latest test results. These are among people being tested for the first time or who tested positive for the first time. Over the past 7 days, Wisconsin is averaging 478 new cases per day.

The positivity rate -- the percentage of all tests which came back positive, including people tested multiple times -- is up to 5.3% over the last 7 days. The last time the number was that high was late January. A total 619,040 people in Wisconsin have tested positive since the first case in 2020.

COVID-19′s death toll is 7,433. The current toll reflects a net increase of 25 since Monday. The state says only two deaths just reported to the state occurred in the last 30 days, so the state is still averaging 2 COVID-19 deaths per day.

Eau Claire, La Crosse, Chippewa, and Dunn are among the 57 counties with high COVID-19 activity. Barron, Crawford, Jackson, Juneau, Pierce, and Trempealeau counties are among the counties with medium case activity.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

State numbers show 50 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment in the past 24-hour period, a bit higher than the average of 42 admissions per day. The DHS says 33,134 people have ever been hospitalized in Wisconsin for COVID-19, which is 5.4% of all cases.

After taking discharges and deaths into account, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 195 COVID-19 patients among the state’s hospitals Wednesday, with 58 in ICU. That’s four fewer patients in intensive care but 9 more patients overall than the day before.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

Copyright 2021 WEAU, WBAY, WMTV. All rights reserved.