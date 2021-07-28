Xcel Energy beefs up staff for potential storms Wednesday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Xcel Energy is adding additional staff to prepare for the potential impact of anticipated storms Wednesday evening.

In a release, Xcel Energy says crews will help to ensure that customers get their power back up and running, should the lights go out. Xcel Energy says restoring power to customers is a priority.

“During an outage our priority is to restore power to our customers as quickly and safely as possible,” B.J. Rauckman, Senior Director for Distribution Operations for Xcel Energy in Wisconsin and Michigan, said. “We strategically place our crews and partners so they are ready to respond if and where severe weather hits.”

Xcel Energy also has tips to provide on how to stay safe during power outages that can come with severe weather, and how to report outages as well. Safety measures that individuals can chose to take include staying away from downed power lines, building a home emergency kit, and observing food safety. For more information, visit the Xcel energy website.

