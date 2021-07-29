Advertisement

Altoona Legion ready for the Class A State Tournament

By Justus Cleveland
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - On Friday, the Altoona American Legion baseball team will start their quest for a state title when they take on Clintonville in the Class “A” State Tournament in Denmark. It’s a double elimination format that will run through next Tuesday.

Altoona enters the tournament with an 12-6 overall record. They earned a trip to Denmark by topping Osceola in the regional championship game on Sunday. They reeled off four straight wins to capture the regional title after losing their opening game.

The team is made up of many of the same players who helped the Altoona High School squad to the Western Cloverbelt Conference title in the spring.

It was a loss in their opening game of the spring playoffs that helped motivate their run to the American Legion State Tournament.

“I think that kind of fired us and fueled us coming into summer ball season to give it all we had,” say first baseman Dyllan Bauer.

“We all just want to be out here playing,” says right fielder Riley Wiggins.

“The fact that we can make it here shows that we are something special and we can make a run for something.”

“It is all coming together,” says Logan Lau.

“We finally got to a point where we can beat these tougher teams, putting in the hard work and practice and doing stuff on our own like going to the (batting) cages. The biggest thing is we finally got there.”

