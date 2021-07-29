Advertisement

Barron County deputy back on active duty after officer-involved shooting on July 14

The panel concluded that the use of force was justified to protect the deputy and citizens in the area.(NBC15)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MIKANA, Wis. (WEAU) - A Barron County Sheriff’s Department deputy is being taken off paid administrative leave and is placed back on active duty after being cleared in an officer-involved shooting earlier this month in Barron County.

The officer involved in the shooting is Barron County Sheriff’s Deputy Anthony Weigand, who has been in law enforcement for eight years.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Deputy Weigand shot and crucially injured a suspect following a standoff in the Village of Mikana, located in northeastern Barron Co., on July 14. The man that allegedly made a threat to a person nearby was in critical condition and remained hospitalized as of July 21.

An independent investigation is required according to Wisconsin statute and the results of the investigation are reported to the public by the Wisconsin DOJ in what the department labels as ‘critical incidents.’ The review panel met on Wednesday to review the incident, and found no violation of any department policy and that Deputy Weigand followed all training and standards use of force procedures. The panel concluded that the use of force was justified to protect the deputy and citizens in the area.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information is currently available.

