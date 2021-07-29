Advertisement

BBB warns of severe storm cleanup, contractor scams

Scam Alert
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Better Business Bureau is warning of storm cleanup scams Thursday following severe weather that rolled through southern Wisconsin overnight.

The BBB explained “storm chasers” and out-of-town contractors may look to take advantage of the damage caused.

While the BBB says not all storm chasers are scammers, they may not have the correct licensing for our area.

Here are some tips from the BBB to make sure that you don’t fall victim to these scams:

  • Contact your insurance company about specific policy coverage and recommended contractors.
  • Do your research on the contractor.
  • Resist high-pressure sales that could result in a hasty decision.
  • Be wary of door-to-door contractors and ask for identification.
  • Don’t sign over insurance checks to contractors.
  • Be wary regarding places you can’t see, such as allowing someone you do not know inspect your roof and other areas of your house.

