Eau Claire City-Co. Health Dept. prioritizing vaccinations for 12-to 24-year-olds

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With rising COVID-19 case numbers in Chippewa Valley, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department and area healthcare partners are encouraging students and young adults to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Anyone vaccinated this week with Pfizer (a 2-dose series) can be fully vaccinated by the first week of September. A limited supply of Johnson & Johnson is still available in our area for those 18 years and older.

The 12-to 24-year-old age group is lagging all other age groups in vaccinations, with the lowest number of vaccinated people in the 12-to 15-year-old group (35%). There have been more cases in the younger than 25 age group than any other age group.

HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, Marshfield Clinic Health System, Mayo Clinic Health System, OakLeaf Surgical Hospital, and Prevea Health jointly provided the following statement: ”We strongly encourage anyone who is eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. The 12–24-year-oldage group has the lowest number of people vaccinated in Eau Claire County. As this group prepares for getting back to school, it’s also important to schedule your COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine is safe and is our best protection against this virus, especially with circulation of the new variants, such as the Delta variant. We understand you may have questions, and that is normal. Please contact your family doctor with any concerns you have.”

For all age groups, anyone who is not vaccinated is still at risk for serious complications from COVID-19. Local hospital partners noted that 25-to 55-year-old individuals not vaccinated have been hospitalized in the intensive care unit (ICU) after becoming sick with COVID-19. Eau Claire County has recorded eight deaths of people younger than the age of 60 from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. The health department says nationally, vaccinated people are 20 times less likely to be hospitalized from COVID-19.

