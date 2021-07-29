Advertisement

German official sent home for racist slur at Olympics

A barge with the Olympic rings mounted on it floats in the water ahead of the 2020 Summer...
A barge with the Olympic rings mounted on it floats in the water ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Tokyo. The pandemic-delayed games open on July 23.(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — A German cycling official has been suspended and will be sent home from the Tokyo Olympics after using a racist slur during the men’s time trial.

German cycling federation sports director Patrick Moster had been overseeing the cycling squad at the Tokyo Games.

He used the slur while urging German rider Nikias Arndt to catch up to riders from the African nations of Algeria and Eritrea during Wednesday’s time trial.

It was heard on TV broadcasts and widely condemned in Germany. Moster later apologized.

He has been suspended by the International Cycling Union.

Caption

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A level 3 & 4 risk for all of our area this evening
WEATHER ALERT: Dangerous outbreak of severe weather expected this evening
The Gilgamesh Dream Tablet is ordered to be given up by Hobby Lobby.
Hobby Lobby ordered to give up ancient artifact
The CDC said people in places with “high” or “substantial” virus transmission rates should wear...
How new CDC recommendations affect western Wisconsin
41-year-old Khamthanet Rattanasack and 33-year-old Nya Thao are suspects in a triple homicide...
Suspects named in La Crosse County triple homicide
Ken Vance Automotive is one of the latest targets of catalytic converter thieves.
Eau Claire dealership deals with catalytic converter thefts

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2020, file photo, a person passes the office of the California...
US economy accelerated at a solid 6.5% rate last quarter
It was horsepower on the highway, literally, for drivers on Interstate 70 in Colorado after a...
Horses escape rodeo, make a break for the interstate
Argentina suffering water emergency after severe drought
Part of the roof was lifted off of a Family Dollar in Osseo, Wis. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021...
Severe weather in Wisconsin causes widespread damage
In this April 26, 2021, file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine...
AstraZeneca to seek US approval of COVID vaccine in 2nd half of year