Gov. Evers declares State of Emergency statewide due to severe weather damage

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is declaring a statewide State of Emergency due to damage caused by severe weather Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

Across the state, there were numerous reports of storm-related damage caused by a strong line of storms that swept from northwestern Wisconsin through the Wisconsin-Illinois border, prompting several tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings.

“Last night’s storms affected communities from the Mississippi River to Lake Michigan, leaving many regions with widespread damage,” Evers said. “I’m declaring a State of Emergency this morning to ensure state resources are available as we work together to get communities the support and help they need.”

Over 90,000 Wisconsin residents lost power due to the storms.

A State of Emergency declaration allows the Wisconsin National Guard to be called into active duty to provide assistance to local officials in recovery efforts, and also directs state agencies to help people affected by the storms. Evers made the declaration by signing Executive Order #128.

