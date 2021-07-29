Advertisement

Houser, Cain, Urias lead Brewers to 7-3 win over Pirates

Milwaukee Brewers' Lorenzo Cain doubles off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Maxz Kranick,...
Milwaukee Brewers' Lorenzo Cain doubles off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Maxz Kranick, driving in two runs, during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Lorenzo Cain and Luis Urias hit two-run doubles, Adrian Houser pitched five scoreless innings and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-3 on Wednesday night. Cain’s hit in the fourth inning pushed the Brewers’ lead to 3-0.

Urias’ double came during a three-run sixth that made it 6-0. Houser allowed two hits while striking out two and walking one.

He is 4-0 in his last 11 starts and the Brewers have won each of his last eight outings. Pirates rookie Rodolfo Castro became the first player in major league history to have his first five hits all be home runs.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

7/28/2021 9:58:54 PM (GMT -5:00)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A level 3 & 4 risk for all of our area this evening
WEATHER ALERT: Dangerous outbreak of severe weather expected this evening
Peng Lor, Trevor Maloney, and Nemo Yang were all found dead Friday, July 23, 2021 outside of a...
New details released in La Crosse County triple homicide
41-year-old Khamthanet Rattanasack and 33-year-old Nya Thao are suspects in a triple homicide...
Suspects named in La Crosse County triple homicide
An 'active' situation unfolded Monday afternoon near the 200 block of South Main Street in...
UPDATE: Two arrested after C.F. standoff; search for suspect continues
Ken Vance Automotive is one of the latest targets of catalytic converter thieves.
Eau Claire dealership deals with catalytic converter thefts

Latest News

Aaron Rodgers got very candid about the issues he has with the Green Bay Packers during his...
Rodgers works out with Packers, then details his concerns
Chicago Blackhawks
Jake McCabe signs with the Chicago Blackhawks
Aaron Rodgers addresses the media after training camp practice. July 28, 2021.
LIVE BLOG: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers talks openly about offseason rift, future with team
Fans hold signs before a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Milwaukee...
Narvaez, Anderson lead Brewers to 9-0 rout of Pirates