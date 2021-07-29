Advertisement

La Crosse County triple homicide suspects taken into custody

41-year-old Khamthanet Rattanasack and 33-year-old Nya Thao are suspects in a triple homicide...
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two suspects in a triple homicide investigation are taken into custody.

The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department says 41-year-old Khamthaneth Rattanasack and 33-year-old Nya Thao are in custody in connection to Friday’s deaths of 24-year-olds Peng Lor and Nemo Yang and 23-year-old Trevor Maloney, who were found shot to death at a quarry owned by Milestone Materials in the Town of Hamilton Friday at 4:57 a.m.

Rattanasack was found at a home in Amherst, located in east of Stevens Point, and taken in by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Thao was located in Wausau at 1:45 a.m. Thursday and brought in by the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation, U.S. Marshall’s Service, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wausau Police Department.

The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department will update the public with information about the investigation Thursday afternoon.

During the investigation, authorities said that at least one handgun was used in the murders. On Sunday, officials said that the victims likely knew the person or people who killed them, and were killed at the site that their bodies were located. The three murder victims had been staying at a hotel in Onalaska, located about 10 miles southwest of the crime scene, in the day or days leading up to the shootings.

Investigators also believe that the homicides occurred between 2 and 4:57 a.m. Friday, up until the time that two employees of Milestone Materials discovered the bodies. According to investigators, all three victims were observed on surveillance cameras in the La Crosse area on Thursday, the day before the homicides. Officials added that no employees of Milestone Materials are connected with the killings.

Also investigating along with the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department are the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the La Crosse District Attorney’s Office, and the La Crosse Medical Examiner’s Office. The Sheriff’s Department said multiple county agencies were also lending assistance in locating where the victims had been in the days leading up to the homicides.

A triple homicide in rural La Crosse County is under investigation. This is a map.
A triple homicide in rural La Crosse County is under investigation.(WEAU)
41-year-old Khamthanet Rattanasack and 33-year-old Nya Thao are suspects in a triple homicide...
