Advertisement

Menomonie’s Red Cedar Film Festival returns in person

The four-day film festival runs July 29-Aug 1
The Red Cedar Film Festival will run July 28 -Aug 1 at the historic Mabel Tainter in Menomonie.
The Red Cedar Film Festival will run July 28 -Aug 1 at the historic Mabel Tainter in Menomonie.(WEAU)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Red Cedar Film Festival will showcase a myriad of films and interactive panels for viewers in 2021.

Set in the heart of Menomonie, Wisconsin, The Mabel Tainter Theatre will host the viewing of the films.

“To have the Mabel Tainter as our primary venue is a gift and a value and advantage that few film festivals have,” explains Peter Galante, executive director and founder of Red Cedar Film Festival.

Thrilled to be back in person this year, Galante says audience members will be able to indulge in much more than just the films.

“A film festival is about meeting people, networking, when the audience can ask the filmmakers questions about why they did things or how they did things, that’s really the whole point of a real film festival,” says Galante.

Saturday evening there will be a free community screening in Wilson Park.

The festival wraps August 1 with short film screenings by UW-Stout faculty and students.

For the full schedule of films each day, click here.

For tickets and pricing, click here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A level 3 & 4 risk for all of our area this evening
WEATHER ALERT: Dangerous outbreak of severe weather expected this evening
Part of the roof was lifted off of a Family Dollar in Osseo, Wis. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021...
Severe weather in Wisconsin causes widespread damage
The CDC said people in places with “high” or “substantial” virus transmission rates should wear...
How new CDC recommendations affect western Wisconsin
A large tree branch fell in northern Grant County after storms rolled through Wisconsin July 28...
Gov. Evers declares State of Emergency statewide due to severe weather damage
57 counties statewide have high COVID-19 case activity, up from 29 counties last week.
Wisconsin nearly doubles number of counties with high COVID-19 activity

Latest News

The panel concluded that the use of force was justified to protect the deputy and citizens in...
Barron County deputy back on active duty after officer-involved shooting on July 14
$1.6 million dollar Woodland Dunes Nature Center includes several green features, including...
Woodland Dunes opens new nature center
Wisconsin schools to offer free meals to students
Donoho’s prison term will be followed by 25 years of supervised release.
Tomah man sentenced for possessing and producing child pornography