Menomonie’s Red Cedar Film Festival returns in person

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Red Cedar Film Festival will showcase a myriad of films and interactive panels for viewers in 2021.

Set in the heart of Menomonie, Wisconsin, The Mabel Tainter Theatre will host the viewing of the films.

“To have the Mabel Tainter as our primary venue is a gift and a value and advantage that few film festivals have,” explains Peter Galante, executive director and founder of Red Cedar Film Festival.

Thrilled to be back in person this year, Galante says audience members will be able to indulge in much more than just the films.

“A film festival is about meeting people, networking, when the audience can ask the filmmakers questions about why they did things or how they did things, that’s really the whole point of a real film festival,” says Galante.

Saturday evening there will be a free community screening in Wilson Park.

The festival wraps August 1 with short film screenings by UW-Stout faculty and students.

