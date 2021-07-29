Advertisement

Republican to block UW virus testing, vaccination rules

Courtesy: State Senator Steve Nass
(WEAU)
By Associated Press and SCOTT BAUER
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Republican state lawmaker plans to block the University of Wisconsin from instituting COVID-19 testing, masking and vaccination protocols on campuses across the state.

The move from state Sen. Steve Nass comes as health officials sound warnings about the rapidly spreading, highly contagious delta variant.

Nass says he will be moving to require the university to get approval from the Legislature before enacting any virus-related regulations.

Nass co-chairs the Legislature’s GOP-controlled rules committee, which he says will meet next week to take up his proposal. UW officials had no immediate comment on the plans.

