Severe weather in Wisconsin causes widespread damage

Part of the roof was lifted off of a Family Dollar in Osseo, Wis. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021...
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Strong thunderstorms caused widespread damage across Wisconsin, left tens of thousands without power and triggered tornado warnings.

The severe weather stretched from the Mississippi River to Lake Michigan and began Wednesday evening in northwestern Wisconsin. By 2 a.m. Thursday, the numerous tornado warnings around the state had expired.

The National Weather Service was expected to survey hard hit areas to determine if tornadoes or high winds brought down power lines, trees and caused structural damage. Electricity was knocked out to about 90,000 customers across the state, according to the tracking website PowerOutage, US.

