Advertisement

St. Croix County issues State of Emergency following severe weather

New Richmond tornado damage
New Richmond tornado damage(KARE 11)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - St. Croix County issued a State of Emergency following the recent severe storms. During the overnight hours of July 28, parts of St. Croix County experienced severe thunderstorms, straight-line winds, and a confirmed EF1 tornado.

St. Croix County Emergency Management has been in contact with local municipalities and the St. Croix County Highway Department to assess the damage.

The storm caused down power lines, fallen trees, debris, and damage to residential properties. The State of Emergency provides the county with the authority to close or clear roads and the ability to request assistance from the state.

If your property was damaged by the storm, follow these steps:

• Notify your insurance agent to begin the claims process.

• Make a list of damaged items.

• Take photographs of any damage.

• Keep samples of damaged material and receipts that document repairs or replacement of damaged items.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A level 3 & 4 risk for all of our area this evening
WEATHER ALERT: Dangerous outbreak of severe weather expected this evening
Part of the roof was lifted off of a Family Dollar in Osseo, Wis. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021...
Severe weather in Wisconsin causes widespread damage
The CDC said people in places with “high” or “substantial” virus transmission rates should wear...
How new CDC recommendations affect western Wisconsin
A large tree branch fell in northern Grant County after storms rolled through Wisconsin July 28...
Gov. Evers declares State of Emergency statewide due to severe weather damage
57 counties statewide have high COVID-19 case activity, up from 29 counties last week.
Wisconsin nearly doubles number of counties with high COVID-19 activity

Latest News

Altoona Legion Ready for State Tournament
Altoona Legion prepares for the Class "A" state tournament.
Altoona Legion ready for the Class A State Tournament
UW-Stout Hopes to 'Smash COVID'
UW-Stout Hopes to 'Smash COVID'
La Crosse Transit
State officials advocate for clean transportation options
The Eau Claire County Fair is currently underway.
A more normal fair returns to the Eau Claire County Expo Center