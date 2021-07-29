Advertisement

Tomah man sentenced for possessing and producing child pornography

Donoho’s prison term will be followed by 25 years of supervised release.
Donoho’s prison term will be followed by 25 years of supervised release.(Pixabay)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Tomah man is sentenced Thursday to 17 and a half years in federal prison for possessing child pornography and using minors to produce child pornography.

43-year-old Shannon R. Donoho was convicted of the charges on May 13, 2021, after a three-day jury trial held in federal court.

The investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and the Tomah Police Department began when law enforcement downloaded child pornography made available by Donoho on an online file sharing network. Following a search warrant, law enforcement recovered hundreds of images and videos of child pornography found on Donoho’s computers and external storage devices. Hidden cameras were used by Donoho to record victims. Donoho was given supervision over two victims, including babysitting and giving them rides to school.

Donoho’s prison term will be followed by 25 years of supervised release.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A level 3 & 4 risk for all of our area this evening
WEATHER ALERT: Dangerous outbreak of severe weather expected this evening
Part of the roof was lifted off of a Family Dollar in Osseo, Wis. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021...
Severe weather in Wisconsin causes widespread damage
The CDC said people in places with “high” or “substantial” virus transmission rates should wear...
How new CDC recommendations affect western Wisconsin
The Gilgamesh Dream Tablet is ordered to be given up by Hobby Lobby.
Hobby Lobby ordered to give up ancient artifact
57 counties statewide have high COVID-19 case activity, up from 29 counties last week.
Wisconsin nearly doubles number of counties with high COVID-19 activity

Latest News

Courtesy: State Senator Steve Nass
Republican to block UW virus testing, vaccination rules
The single-vehicle crash involved a 16-year-old driver and his 11-year-old brother.
Two children injured in Vernon County ATV crash
A large tree branch fell in northern Grant County after storms rolled through Wisconsin July 28...
Gov. Evers declares State of Emergency statewide due to severe weather damage
41-year-old Khamthanet Rattanasack and 33-year-old Nya Thao are suspects in a triple homicide...
LIVE: La Crosse County triple homicide suspects arrested