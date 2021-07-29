Tomah man sentenced for possessing and producing child pornography

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Tomah man is sentenced Thursday to 17 and a half years in federal prison for possessing child pornography and using minors to produce child pornography.

43-year-old Shannon R. Donoho was convicted of the charges on May 13, 2021, after a three-day jury trial held in federal court.

The investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and the Tomah Police Department began when law enforcement downloaded child pornography made available by Donoho on an online file sharing network. Following a search warrant, law enforcement recovered hundreds of images and videos of child pornography found on Donoho’s computers and external storage devices. Hidden cameras were used by Donoho to record victims. Donoho was given supervision over two victims, including babysitting and giving them rides to school.

Donoho’s prison term will be followed by 25 years of supervised release.

