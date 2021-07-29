Trempealeau Co. Health Dept. reports increasing COVID cases

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WEAU) - The Trempealeau County health department is letting community members know about a recent increase in COVID cases.

The health department says the COVID-19 case rate is almost six times higher on July 29 than it was two weeks ago. The health department says the Delta variant, which is extremely infectious and spreading quickly, is the predominant strain in Wisconsin.

According to the health department, the best way to protect yourself is to get vaccinated. The Trempealeau County Health Department encourages anyone age 12 and older to get the COVID-19 vaccine in time for the 2021-2022 school year.

The Pfizer vaccine is available to those age 12 and older. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available to those age 18 and older.

In order to be fully vaccinated by September 6, your child should receive their:

First dose of the Pfizer by August 2

(If 18 years old) First dose of the Moderna by July 26, or as soon as possible if you haven’t started

(If 18 years old)Johnson & Johnson by August 23

The health department also recommends wearing a mask indoors in public spaces if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission to maximize protection against the Delta variant. This recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also applies to vaccinated individuals.

Trempealeau County is currently in moderate transmission. Buffalo County is currently at substantial transmission and Pepin County is currently at high transmission.

