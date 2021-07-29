Two children injured in Vernon County ATV crash

TOWN OF STARK, Wis. (WEAU) - Two children are hurt after an ATV crash in Vernon County Sunday afternoon.

The single-vehicle crash involved a 16-year-old driver and his 11-year-old brother.

The boys were traveling east on Aumock Road one mile east of Highway 131 at 3:25 p.m. when the ATV left the roadway, traveled down a steep embankment, and ejected the driver and passenger before overturning.

The children were taken to Vernon Memorial Healthcare by LaFarge Ambulance Service. The 11-year-old passenger was later taken to UW Madison Children’s Hospital.

Assisting the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department at the scene were LaFarge EMS, LaFarge Fire Department, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The crash is under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department.

Neither the driver nor passenger were wearing a helmet. The DNR reminds operators to follow ATV safety rules.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.