UW-System unveils vaccine incentives to ‘Smash COVID’

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin System recently unveiled its “70 for 70″ campaign to incentive COVID-19 vaccines.

If 70 percent of a campus’ students get their shot, all vaccinated students will be entered to win $7,000 scholarship prizes. UW-Madison is not participating in the campaign.

“This gets students back into the classrooms, the studios and the labs that they love so much and appreciate at Stout and it allows them to engage those co-curricular and extracurricular events that they appreciate as a collective student body,” UW-Stout Chancellor Katherine Frank said.

She was participating in UW-Stout’s “Smash COVID” event Thursday highlighting the university’s effort to get students, faculty and staff vaccinated.

“The time to get the COVID-19 vaccine is now. Not next week, not a month from now, but today,” said Dr. Richard Helmers, Mayo Clinic Regional Vice President.

He said since people aren’t considered fully vaccinated until two weeks after they’ve completed their vaccine series, time is running for students who aren’t protected against the virus.

“We are about three to six weeks away from schools, colleges, sports practices, so timing is extremely important,” Helmers said.

He said he fears people not getting vaccinated will lead to serious consequences locally.

“The way that we are going to prevent a serious second surge of COVID in northwest Wisconsin is for everybody who has not been vaccinated to get vaccinated now,” Helmers said.

At UW-Stout, the university’s Student Association President Devin Dumke said getting people vaccinated is the key to having a normal school year.

“Getting vaccinated is really critical,” he said. “This past year we experienced some challenges with in-person instruction and limited class sizes. And, you know, students come here because they want to be in in-person classes. And so we want to keep campus healthy and safe and part of that is getting vaccinated. It’s really the most effective tool we have.”

Frank said the UW-Stout will host on-campus vaccine clinics once the fall semester starts.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.