Widespread damage in Pepin County following severe weather

PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Pepin County experienced significant weather Wednesday, knocking down many trees and power lines across the county.

Durand experienced winds up to 60mph, taking down tree branches and even uprooting street signs from the ground.

“We started seeing the clouds getting darker, and it was more of a lightning show so we were sitting out front, everything was calm and then the winds started to come so we said oh we’re going to go inside,” says Anna Bauer Durand resident. “Heard a couple things getting tossed around we looked but couldn’t see anything and we woke up to a little disaster.”

Crews began road cleanup of scattered branches and down trees around 6:30 a.m. on Kirk Road in Durand, WI.

Hello Wisconsin is live from Pepin County Thursday morning taking a look at the damage caused.

The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office says power companies that service the county will restore power as soon as possible and from what they gathered overnight, Durand saw the most severe damage across the county.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.