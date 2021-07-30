Advertisement

AG Kaul joins coalition urging Congress to make expanded child tax credit permanent

Childhood poverty has multiple negative effects on states costs, as well as budgets.
Childhood poverty has multiple negative effects on states costs, as well as budgets.(KOLD)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Attorney General Josh Kaul is joining a coalition of 23 attorneys general urging Congress to permanently extend the expanded Advanced Child Tax Credit.

Many children in the country are living in poverty, and Kaul said Congress can help.

“The expanded Child Tax Credit dramatically reduces child poverty,” AG Kaul said. “By making the expansion permanent, Congress can decrease childhood hunger, severe stress, and negative health outcomes, and increase the likelihood of kids’ succeeding in school.”

In the multistate letter, the coalition highlights how the Tax Credit provides a solution to address the wide ranges of harms and costs resulting from childhood poverty.

Per a release from Kaul’s office, in Wisconsin about 1.2 million children are affected by the expanded Tax Credit. Childhood poverty has multiple negative effects on states costs, as well as budgets.

Low-income children face multiple negative effects due to poverty such as higher rates of food and housing insecurity, worse health outcomes, along with decreased chances of both academic and career success.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Part of the roof was lifted off of a Family Dollar in Osseo, Wis. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021...
Severe weather in Wisconsin causes widespread damage
41-year-old Khamthaneth Rattanasack and 33-year-old Nya Thao have been arrested and charged...
La Crosse County triple homicide suspects arrested
A large tree branch fell in northern Grant County after storms rolled through Wisconsin July 28...
Gov. Evers declares State of Emergency statewide due to severe weather damage
Crews arrived at Kirk Road around 6:30 a.m. Thursday to begin cleaning up down trees and debris.
Widespread damage in Pepin County following severe weather
The CDC said people in places with “high” or “substantial” virus transmission rates should wear...
How new CDC recommendations affect western Wisconsin

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
Both Eau Claire Area and Altoona School Districts' current policies make masks optional for...
Areas superintendents discuss school district mask policies
Smoke from the wildfires in Canada is bringing fine particle pollutants to the air in...
DNR issues Air Quality Advisory for all of Wisconsin through Sunday
lawn mower safety
Take care of your lawn and yourself to avoid a trip to the ER this summer