AG Kaul joins coalition urging Congress to make expanded child tax credit permanent

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Attorney General Josh Kaul is joining a coalition of 23 attorneys general urging Congress to permanently extend the expanded Advanced Child Tax Credit.

Many children in the country are living in poverty, and Kaul said Congress can help.

“The expanded Child Tax Credit dramatically reduces child poverty,” AG Kaul said. “By making the expansion permanent, Congress can decrease childhood hunger, severe stress, and negative health outcomes, and increase the likelihood of kids’ succeeding in school.”

In the multistate letter, the coalition highlights how the Tax Credit provides a solution to address the wide ranges of harms and costs resulting from childhood poverty.

Per a release from Kaul’s office, in Wisconsin about 1.2 million children are affected by the expanded Tax Credit. Childhood poverty has multiple negative effects on states costs, as well as budgets.

Low-income children face multiple negative effects due to poverty such as higher rates of food and housing insecurity, worse health outcomes, along with decreased chances of both academic and career success.

