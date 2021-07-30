Advertisement

Bond set at $1 million for La Crosse County triple homicide suspects

41-year-old Khamthaneth Rattanasack and 33-year-old Nya Thao have been arrested and charged...
41-year-old Khamthaneth Rattanasack and 33-year-old Nya Thao have been arrested and charged suspects in a triple homicide in rural La Crosse County. The killings happened on July 23, 2021.(La Crosse County Sheriff's Office)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A cash bond of $1 million is set for two suspects in a La Crosse County triple homicide case.

41-year-old Khamthaneth Rattanasack and 33-year-old Nya Thao appeared in La Crosse County Circuit Court on Friday afternoon, each facing three charges of first-degree intentional homicide, which each carry a life sentence in prison if convicted.

If bond is posted for one or both of the suspects, they will not be allowed contact with the victims’ families and will be placed on house arrest with GPS monitoring.

The two men are charged in the killings of 24-year-olds Peng Lor and Nemo Yang and 23-year-old Trevor Maloney, who were found dead at Romskog Quarry in the Town of Hamilton, located about 15 miles northeast of La Crosse, on July 23 at 4:57 a.m. Officials say the three men were killed by multiple gunshot wounds at approximately 2:15 a.m., also noting the recovery of shell casings from the crime scene.

Investigators said a possible cause for the shooting was a dispute over a $600 debt between one of the suspects and at least one of the victims.

Both suspects are currently being held at La Crosse County Jail after being taken into custody earlier this week.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office.

A triple homicide in rural La Crosse County is under investigation. This is a map.
A triple homicide in rural La Crosse County is under investigation.(WEAU)

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Part of the roof was lifted off of a Family Dollar in Osseo, Wis. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021...
Severe weather in Wisconsin causes widespread damage
41-year-old Khamthaneth Rattanasack and 33-year-old Nya Thao have been arrested and charged...
La Crosse County triple homicide suspects arrested
A large tree branch fell in northern Grant County after storms rolled through Wisconsin July 28...
Gov. Evers declares State of Emergency statewide due to severe weather damage
Crews arrived at Kirk Road around 6:30 a.m. Thursday to begin cleaning up down trees and debris.
Widespread damage in Pepin County following severe weather
The CDC said people in places with “high” or “substantial” virus transmission rates should wear...
How new CDC recommendations affect western Wisconsin

Latest News

lawn mower safety
Take care of your lawn and yourself to avoid a trip to the ER this summer
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing...
Sheriff: Krista Halderson remains located; New homicide charge recommended
The "Stuff the School Bus" donation box at the Dunn County Sheriff's Office.
Menomonie Lions Club asks for school supply donations
Health officials in Eau Claire and La Crosse counties are recommending everyone, including...
Eau Claire, La Crosse health officials recommend wearing masks indoors