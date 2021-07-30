Bond set at $1 million for La Crosse County triple homicide suspects

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A cash bond of $1 million is set for two suspects in a La Crosse County triple homicide case.

41-year-old Khamthaneth Rattanasack and 33-year-old Nya Thao appeared in La Crosse County Circuit Court on Friday afternoon, each facing three charges of first-degree intentional homicide, which each carry a life sentence in prison if convicted.

If bond is posted for one or both of the suspects, they will not be allowed contact with the victims’ families and will be placed on house arrest with GPS monitoring.

The two men are charged in the killings of 24-year-olds Peng Lor and Nemo Yang and 23-year-old Trevor Maloney, who were found dead at Romskog Quarry in the Town of Hamilton, located about 15 miles northeast of La Crosse, on July 23 at 4:57 a.m. Officials say the three men were killed by multiple gunshot wounds at approximately 2:15 a.m., also noting the recovery of shell casings from the crime scene.

Investigators said a possible cause for the shooting was a dispute over a $600 debt between one of the suspects and at least one of the victims.

Both suspects are currently being held at La Crosse County Jail after being taken into custody earlier this week.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office.

A triple homicide in rural La Crosse County is under investigation. (WEAU)

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.