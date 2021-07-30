Catch an array of Wisconsin Olympians Friday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are in full swing, and there’s a whole host of Wisconsin-related athletes to prove it. Watch former Badgers and Badger State natives alike tonight on NBC and other stations.
Rugby
Team USA is set to play Friday at 8:30 p.m. in the Women’s Tournament Classification. The advanced teams will then play at 11 p.m. for the Women’s Semifinals, which you can watch on CNBC.
Alev Kelter of UW-Madison played both hockey and soccer during undergrad, transitioning to rugby after college. In 2016 she was selected to Team USA’s 12 player roster for the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. Later that year, she transitioned to 15s where she earned her first cap with the Women’s National Team against France.
Sailing
The Women’s 49er FX kicks off at 10:05 p.m, with the next two races at 11 and 11:55 p.m. You can watch them live.
Stephanie Roble of East Troy won a bronze in 2020 during the World Championship and participated in the event in 2014, 2017 and 2018. She also received the silver in the Pan American Game Lima in 2019.
Shooting
The Mixed Team Trap Final at the Asaka Shooting Range will begin at 7 p.m. Friday. The Finals begin at 11:30 p.m. and you can watch both events live.
Madelynn Bernau of Waterford started shooting clay targets when she was 12 and began shooting in the USA Shooting sanctioned competition in 2016. This year, she was the World Cup Lonato Gold Medalist.
Soccer
The Women’s Quarterfinal, where Team USA beat the Netherlands, will replay at either 5 p.m. and 10:45 p.m (TBD). You can watch on NBC.
Rose Lavelle of UW-Madison played for UW Women’s Soccer (2013-16) and won the gold in the 2018 World Championship. She was the number one overall draft pick at the 2017 NWSL College Draft by the Boston Breakers.
Swimming
The Women’s 200m Backstroke will play at 8:37 p.m. You can watch it live.
Phoebe Bacon of UW-Madison is a two-time Pan American Games medalist (100m Back, 4x100m medley relay) and received the gold in the 2018 Junior Pan Pacific Championships (100-meter backstroke, 400 mixed medley relay, 400 medley relay).
Track & Field
The women’s Discus Throw begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday. You can watch live.
Kelsey Card of UW-Madison threw in the 2016 Olympics and placed 25th in the discus. She also placed 7th in the 2015 Pan American Games.
The Women’s Marathon airs at 5 p.m. Friday. Watch it live.
Molly Seidel of Brookfield volunteers with Girls Gotta Run in Ethiopia. She also received the silver in the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials (marathon).
Volleyball
At 9:05 p.m., the Women’s volleyball Pool B match between Team USA and Team ROC is at the Ariake Arena. You can watch live.
Lauren Carlini of UW-Madison was chosen MVP and Best Setter at the 2018 Pan American Cup where she started all six matches, ultimately leading the U.S. to gold.
