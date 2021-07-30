DNR issues Air Quality Advisory for western Wisconsin Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory for all counties in western Wisconsin Friday.

The DNR says that air quality index, or AQI, values have reached the level of “Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups.” This group includes children, elderly people, individuals with associated health risks such as respiratory and cardiac problems, and people who are outdoors exercising strenuously for an extended period of time.

According to the DNR, fine particles from the smoke coming from the wildfires in Canada are the reason for the increase in air pollution, triggering the advisory. Spikes in fine particulate matter, or PM 2.5, have been recorded. Particle pollution is solid particles or liquid droplets suspended in the air. Exposure to these suspended particles and droplets can cause serious health problems, especially those with respiratory conditions such as asthma and cardiac disease. The DNR’s Air Management Program monitors particle pollution around the state and issues advisories when levels become potentially harmful.

The advisory lasts until 8 p.m. Friday and covers Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Crawford, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Grant, Iowa, Iron, Jackson, La Crosse, Lafayette, Monroe, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Price, Richland, Rusk, Sawyer, St. Croix, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vernon and Washburn counties in western Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin DNR and National Weather Service expect a statewide Air Quality Advisory to be issued later Friday evening.

Minnesota’s Pollution Control Agency has also issued an Air Quality Alert for southeastern Minnesota lasting until 3 p.m. Friday.

You can view your home location’s AQI in Wisconsin using the Wisconsin DNR’s interactive air quality map.

You can learn more about how AQI is measured on the DNR’s website, which shows the ranges and categories for air quality alerts. In addition, you can learn about all forms of air pollution in Wisconsin on the DNR’s website.

