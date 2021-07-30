Green & Gold Charity Softball game moved to August 15

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The date has changed for the Green & Gold Charity Softball Challenge at Fox Cities Stadium, pushing it back to Sunday, August 15.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers announced the new date Friday.

When the Packers changed their practice schedule, it conflicted with the original date of the fundraiser hosted by Aaron Jones and Za’Darius Smith. Tickets with the original date are still valid; fans won’t need to make any exchange.

The charity event on Neuroscience Group Field still starts at 7:05 P.M. with a 7-inning competition between the Packers offense and defense and a home run derby.

The parking lot opens at 5, and the stadium gates open at 6.

Money raised by the event goes to a number of charities in Northeast Wisconsin.

