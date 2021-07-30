Advertisement

Hmong community in Eau Claire cheers on Sunisa Lee

Sunisa Lee of the Unites States displays her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's...
Sunisa Lee of the Unites States displays her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's all-around at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo.(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
By Carla Rogner
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - American gymnast Sunisa Lee is being celebrated across the country after her gold medal win in Tokyo. Some of the loudest cheers are coming from those in the Hmong community, excited to be represented on the world stage.

The Hmong gymnast won the gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics Gymnastics individual all-around competition on Thursday.

True Vue, Executive Director of the Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association said her community takes pride in Lee’s success.

“To have her come on top was just really inspiring and just pure joy and watching her family and their reaction was really amazing. That’s how we all felt,” Vue said.

Vue said it is exciting to see Lee acknowledge her Hmong heritage in interviews and to have more people learn about the culture. She said Lee is an inspiration, especially for Hmong children.

“It is just an inspiration to say look there is a role model like you out there and you can achieve your dreams and here is someone who they can look up to. It doesn’t matter if it is sports or education, here is someone has paved the way,” Vue said.

In Lee’s home state of Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz has declared July 30 Sunisa Lee day to celebrate the win.

