Menomonie Lions Club asks for school supply donations

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Menomonie Lions Club is asking people to “Stuff the School Bus.”

The organization is looking for school supplies. Items will be donated to several agencies and school districts in Dunn County.

People can drop them off at the several locations including the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office.

Menomonie Lions Club member Mary Bygd said the club will stop collecting supplies around Aug. 16.

“It’s really great because when you drop school supplies off to the agencies that have been saving money, trying to collect supplies throughout the year and all of the sudden it’s a big relief for them,” she said. “So, we’re there to help them because their job is big.”

The club is asking people to donate only certain items.

The Fall Creek Area School District is also hosting a “Stuff the Bus” event Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

