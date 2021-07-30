Advertisement

MyPillow CEO shuns Fox for refusal to air ad

Mike Lindell has publicly promoted Trump’s false allegations of widespread voter fraud in the...
Mike Lindell has publicly promoted Trump’s false allegations of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election he lost to President Joe Biden.(Source: Pool, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — One of Fox News’ most visible advertisers, Mike Lindell and his MyPillow line of products, has pulled commercials from the network over a refusal to air an ad promoting discredited claims of election fraud.

Fox confirmed the moves on Friday, which were first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Lindell’s face is well-known to Fox viewers. He told the Journal he spent $50 million last year advertising on Fox.

Lindell has publicly promoted Trump’s false allegations of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election he lost to President Joe Biden and had sought to promote a symposium next month where some of the claims are to be presented.

“It’s unfortunate Mr. Lindell has chosen to pause his commercial time on Fox News given the level of success he’s experienced in building his brand through advertising on the number one cable news network,” Fox said in a statement.

A representative for Lindell did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Part of the roof was lifted off of a Family Dollar in Osseo, Wis. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021...
Severe weather in Wisconsin causes widespread damage
41-year-old Khamthaneth Rattanasack and 33-year-old Nya Thao have been arrested and charged...
La Crosse County triple homicide suspects arrested
A large tree branch fell in northern Grant County after storms rolled through Wisconsin July 28...
Gov. Evers declares State of Emergency statewide due to severe weather damage
Crews arrived at Kirk Road around 6:30 a.m. Thursday to begin cleaning up down trees and debris.
Widespread damage in Pepin County following severe weather
The CDC said people in places with “high” or “substantial” virus transmission rates should wear...
How new CDC recommendations affect western Wisconsin

Latest News

lawn mower safety
Take care of your lawn and yourself to avoid a trip to the ER this summer
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing...
Sheriff: Krista Halderson remains located; New homicide charge recommended
The "Stuff the School Bus" donation box at the Dunn County Sheriff's Office.
Menomonie Lions Club asks for school supply donations
Sen. Carl Levin shows Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro around his office as he...
From 2014: Sen. Carl Levin cleans out his office
Walmart said it’s committed to investing nearly $1 billion over the next five years in about...
Walmart mandates vaccines for workers at headquarters