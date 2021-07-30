New blueberry farm joins the ranks in Eau Claire County

FOSTER, Wis. (WEAU) -It’s peak blueberry season across Western Wisconsin, which means it’s time to head outdoors and pick berries by the pale and off the plant.

Local orchards are opening their land for community members, including Foster Blueberry Farm in Foster, for the first time in 2021.

With 3,000 blueberry plants ready for the picking, Foster Blueberry Farm owner Chad Frase joins Hello Wisconsin live Friday morning talking about his first season, inviting families to enjoy the fruits of his labor.

They offer four different kinds of blueberries to kids and families of all ages.

The farm is open from 7a.m. to noon until mid August.

The Frase Family planted their first blueberry plant in May of 2012, now the Foster Blueberry Farm in 2021 has blueberries to sell!

For a full list of pick your own berry farms in the Chippewa Valley, click here.

Foster Blueberry Farm location:

S12760 Finch Drive

Osseo, WI 54758

