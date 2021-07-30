Advertisement

New blueberry farm joins the ranks in Eau Claire County

By Phoebe Murray
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOSTER, Wis. (WEAU) -It’s peak blueberry season across Western Wisconsin, which means it’s time to head outdoors and pick berries by the pale and off the plant.

Local orchards are opening their land for community members, including Foster Blueberry Farm in Foster, for the first time in 2021.

With 3,000 blueberry plants ready for the picking, Foster Blueberry Farm owner Chad Frase joins Hello Wisconsin live Friday morning talking about his first season, inviting families to enjoy the fruits of his labor.

They offer four different kinds of blueberries to kids and families of all ages.

The farm is open from 7a.m. to noon until mid August.

The Frase Family planted their first blueberry plant in May of 2012, now the Foster Blueberry Farm in 2021 has blueberries to sell!

For a full list of pick your own berry farms in the Chippewa Valley, click here.

Foster Blueberry Farm location:

S12760 Finch Drive

Osseo, WI 54758

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Part of the roof was lifted off of a Family Dollar in Osseo, Wis. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021...
Severe weather in Wisconsin causes widespread damage
A large tree branch fell in northern Grant County after storms rolled through Wisconsin July 28...
Gov. Evers declares State of Emergency statewide due to severe weather damage
41-year-old Khamthaneth Rattanasack and 33-year-old Nya Thao have been arrested and charged...
La Crosse County triple homicide suspects arrested
Crews arrived at Kirk Road around 6:30 a.m. Thursday to begin cleaning up down trees and debris.
Widespread damage in Pepin County following severe weather
The CDC said people in places with “high” or “substantial” virus transmission rates should wear...
How new CDC recommendations affect western Wisconsin

Latest News

U.S. ag groups ask for more trade reforms
Blueberry Season In Western Wisconsin (7/30/21) Part 3
Blueberry Season In Western Wisconsin (7/30/21) Part 3
Blueberry Season In Western Wisconsin (7/30/21) Part 2
Blueberry Season In Western Wisconsin (7/30/21) Part 2
SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (7/30/21)