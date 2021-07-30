Advertisement

New class of officers join Wisconsin State Patrol

Wisconsin State Patrol Graduation
Wisconsin State Patrol Graduation(WEAU)
By Alex Loroff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is adding to its ranks following a graduation ceremony on Friday afternoon.

The State Patrol’s 66th recruiting class was officially sworn into duty following 26 weeks of comprehensive training.

The 42 officers participated in courses which covered traffic and criminal laws, emergency vehicle operations, crisis management, and lifesaving skills.

Brandon Jensen of Chippewa Falls was part of the recruiting class and was also its president, and he says it was an incredibly rewarding experience to complete the training and officially become part of the State Patrol.

“It’s something that anybody can really do, when you put your mind to it you’re able to accomplish amazing things, and the satisfaction and the reward that you get out of it is incomparable,” Jensen said.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says officers made more than 166,000 traffic stops last year, provided help to more than 33,000 drivers, and inspected almost 28,000 commercial motor vehicles.

The State Patrol’s next recruiting class starts training in January 2022.

