Piña hits 2 HRs, drives in 5 runs as Brewers sweep Pirates

Milwaukee Brewers' Manny Pina, left, celebrates with Willy Adames (27) after hitting a two-run...
Milwaukee Brewers' Manny Pina, left, celebrates with Willy Adames (27) after hitting a two-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Austin Davis during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, July 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Manny Piña hit two homers and drove in a career-high five runs as the Milwaukee Brewers routed the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-0.

Piña hit his sixth home run of the season off reliever Chris Stratton to cap a big sixth inning for the Brewers, and then added a two-run homer in the eighth inning.

The Brewers outscored Pittsburgh 28-3 while sweeping the series and have won five of their last six. Milwaukee has increased its lead over second place Cincinnati in the NL Central to seven games.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

7/29/2021 10:15:20 PM (GMT -5:00)

