Schneider celebrates daughter of driver competing in Tokyo Olympic games

By Joshua Peguero
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The daughter of a Schneider driver is moving on to the semifinals for Team USA in Olympic Diving.

Krysta Palmer and the 3m springboard team competed in the preliminaries early Friday. The team made it through to the semifinals on Saturday.

Finals would be held Sunday.

Palmer of Carson City, Nevada will also have fans rooting for her in the Green Bay area as Schneider, the company her dad works for, put signage all over its corporate headquarters in Ashwaubenon to commemorate the feat.

“She started in gymnastics about the age of 5-years-old, and she went into gymnastics and just loved it,” Her mother Vicki Palmer said. “And she always was saying, ‘I want to be an Olympian. I want to go to the Olympics.’”

Her parents couldn’t travel to Tokyo, Japan due to pandemic-restrictions, instead watching the events in Orlando at a Team USA facility. Krysta Palmer qualified for the U.S. Olympic Diving Team in the 3m Synchronized Springboard and 3m Individual Springboard events.

Schneider made accommodations for their driver Mitch Palmer as his daughter was qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics by re-routing him to cities where she was competing.

“Last month, they sent us to Indianapolis where we got to spend a week at the Olympic trials where Krysta qualified to go to the Olympics,” Mitch said.

Schneider also encouraged employees to wear red, white, and blue on Thursday and Friday.

“We have banners and posters, and even like some flower decorations,” Schneider Spokeswoman Kara Leiterman said.

“Schneider has just been so good for us and not just this year, but for all six years that I’ve been with the company. They sent us to many of the competitions in different cities around the country,” Mitch Palmer said.

While the family is from Carson City, Nevada, Mitch Palmer said he’s proud of his daughter’s accomplishments and Schenider’s support in recognizing this joyous moment.

“Think about what it takes to be an Olympian and then to have the daughter of one of our very own be competing in the Olympics. Just makes watching them even more special,” Leiterman said.

Below is Krysta Palmer’s event schedule for those interested in following along:

Saturday, July 31, 1 a.m. CST - Semi-Final 3m Individual Springboard

Sunday, August 1, 1 a.m. CST - Final 3m Individual Springboard

