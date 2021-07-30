Advertisement

South African sets 1st individual swim world record in Tokyo

Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa swims in a women's 200-meter breaststroke semifinal at the...
Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa swims in a women's 200-meter breaststroke semifinal at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(Source: AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker set the first individual swimming world record at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

She won the women’s 200-meter breaststroke with a time of 2 minutes, 18.95 seconds, breaking the mark of 2:19.11 set by Denmark’s Rikke Moller Pedersen at the 2013 world championships in Barcelona.

The United States claimed the other two medals. Lilly King set a blistering pace early in the race and held on for a silver in 2:19.92. Annie Lazor grabbed bronze in 2:20.84.

It was the third world record at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, with the first two coming in women’s relays.

Caeleb Dressel set another Olympic record in the semifinals of the 100 butterfly.

Minutes after Hungary’s Kristof Milak took down the mark in the first semifinal heat, Dressel went even faster with a time of 49.71 seconds in the second heat.

It was the third-fastest time in history and left Milak as the second-fastest qualifier at 50.31.

In the preliminaries, Dressel tied the former Olympic record of 50.39 set by Singapore’s Joseph Schooling to win gold at the 2016 Rio Games.

Dressel will be a big favorite in Saturday morning’s final, though he could get pushed by Milak. The Hungarian already won the 200 fly with a dominating victory.

Dressel picked up the first individual gold medal of his career with a win in the 100 freestyle.

___

Paul Newberry is an Atlanta-based national writer and sports columnist covering his 14th Olympics. Follow him on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 and his work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry

___

More AP Olympic coverage: https://www.apnews.com/OlympicGames and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A level 3 & 4 risk for all of our area this evening
WEATHER ALERT: Dangerous outbreak of severe weather expected this evening
Part of the roof was lifted off of a Family Dollar in Osseo, Wis. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021...
Severe weather in Wisconsin causes widespread damage
The CDC said people in places with “high” or “substantial” virus transmission rates should wear...
How new CDC recommendations affect western Wisconsin
A large tree branch fell in northern Grant County after storms rolled through Wisconsin July 28...
Gov. Evers declares State of Emergency statewide due to severe weather damage
41-year-old Khamthaneth Rattanasack and 33-year-old Nya Thao have been arrested and charged...
La Crosse County triple homicide suspects arrested

Latest News

A health worker collects a nasal swab sample for a COVID-19 test. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Eau Claire doctor explains breakthrough COVID-19 cases
Sunisa Lee of the Unites States displays her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's...
Hmong community in Eau Claire cheers on Sunisa Lee
Former Sen. Carl Levin, a powerful military voice and Michigan’s longest-serving U.S. senator,...
Ex-Sen. Levin, Michigan’s longest-serving senator, has died at 87
Surf camp instructor recovering from shark bite
Surf camp instructor recovering from shark bite
President Joe Biden will allow the eviction moratorium to expire but called on Congress to...
Biden to allow eviction moratorium to expire Saturday