Vos expands Wisconsin election investigation, names ‘Special Counsel’

Speaker Robin Vos discussing COVID-19 legislation.
Speaker Robin Vos discussing COVID-19 legislation.(wsaw)
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The investigation into Wisconsin’s presidential election could take longer than expected. As Assembly Speaker Robin Vos named a ‘Special Counsel’ Friday, he also announced his team is altering plans in the independent investigation into the 2020 presidential election.

The investigation is part of the Republican response to former President Donald Trump’s narrow loss in Wisconsin. Former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman is conducting the probe, who Vos plans to pay $44,000 to spearhead.

“To restore full integrity and trust in elections, we have decided to change direction, giving more authority and independence to Justice Gableman. I am declaring him Special Counsel and am giving him the authority to hire more full-time investigators who will work at his direction.”

Vos also planned in May to hire three retired police officers to review the election, who would be paid $3,200 a month to investigate ‘potential irregularities and/or illegalities’ in the 2020 presidential election.

The Legislative Audit Bureau also is looking into 2020 election procedures, even though there’s no evidence of widespread fraud.

