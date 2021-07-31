Bloomer Police Department host annual K9 fundraiser

BLOOMER, Wis. (WEAU) - the Bloomer Police department hosted their annual K9 fundraiser Saturday at the Bloomer fairgrounds.

“This is a yearly thing that we try to do,” Bloomer PD K9 officer Brandon Poppe said. “I know last year COVID put kind of a damper on things, but we’re able to bring it back again this year.”

The fundraiser started off with a 5k walk/run, with the top three times winning a prize. Poppe believes about 50 people participated this year. The walk/run was followed by a cornhole tournament which is something new that they’re traying, according to Poppe.

“We decided to go with the cornhole tournament to see of we could kind of bring the community together a little bit more and interact with them a little bit more,” Poppe.

More prizes were raffled off later in the day and the event wrapped up with a charcoal chicken dinner. Poppe says they had a decent amount of tickets still left for the dinner, but they were all sold out before the morning was over.

All proceeds from the event will go toward Bloomer Police Departments K9 program

