Advertisement

Bloomer Police Department host annual K9 fundraiser

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMER, Wis. (WEAU) - the Bloomer Police department hosted their annual K9 fundraiser Saturday at the Bloomer fairgrounds.

“This is a yearly thing that we try to do,” Bloomer PD K9 officer Brandon Poppe said. “I know last year COVID put kind of a damper on things, but we’re able to bring it back again this year.”

The fundraiser started off with a 5k walk/run, with the top three times winning a prize. Poppe believes about 50 people participated this year. The walk/run was followed by a cornhole tournament which is something new that they’re traying, according to Poppe.

“We decided to go with the cornhole tournament to see of we could kind of bring the community together a little bit more and interact with them a little bit more,” Poppe.

More prizes were raffled off later in the day and the event wrapped up with a charcoal chicken dinner. Poppe says they had a decent amount of tickets still left for the dinner, but they were all sold out before the morning was over.

All proceeds from the event will go toward Bloomer Police Departments K9 program

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing...
Sheriff: Krista Halderson remains located; New homicide charge recommended
Health officials in Eau Claire and La Crosse counties are recommending everyone, including...
Eau Claire, La Crosse health officials recommend wearing masks indoors
Smoke from the wildfires in Canada is bringing fine particle pollutants to the air in...
DNR issues Air Quality Advisory for all of Wisconsin through Sunday
Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on...
Man charged with beheading woman in Minneapolis suburb
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample for a COVID-19 test. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Eau Claire doctor explains breakthrough COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Sisters Show Pigs At The Eau Claire County Fair
Sisters Show Pigs At The Eau Claire County Fair (7/31/21)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Six (7/31/21)
Bloomer Police Dept. Annual K-9 Fundraiser
Bloomer Police Department Annual K-9 Fundraiser (7/31/21)
Dezaray and Tymeka Eisberner show and auction off their pigs
Sisters auction off pigs at the Eau Claire County Fair