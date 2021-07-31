Advertisement

Drive to charge packagers for recycling, but industry fights

FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, file photo, workers clean consumer plastic shopping...
FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, file photo, workers clean consumer plastic shopping bags from the clogged rollers of a machine which separates paper, plastic and metal recyclable material, in a processing building at EL Harvey & Sons, a waste and recycling company, in Westborough, Mass. States around the country are looking to adopt new recycling regimes that require producers of packaging to pay for its inevitable disposal. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — States across the U.S. are looking to adopt new recycling regimes that require producers of packaging to pay for its inevitable disposal.

Maine became the first state to adopt such a program in July when its governor signed a bill that requires producers of products that involve packaging materials to pay into a new state fund. The fund will be used to reimburse municipalities for recycling and waste management costs.

Oregon has approved a similar bill that is awaiting signature from Democratic Gov. Kate Brown, and at least six other state legislatures have similar active bills.

