1 dead, 2 injured after Monroe County crash

By Maria Blough
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OAKDALE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin State Patrol said one person is dead and two others are injured after a truck hit the back of a semi truck and trailer Saturday night.

A Dodge Ram pickup truck was heading westbound on I-90 when it tried to pass a slower moving vehicle that was in the left lane. As the truck was trying to pass on the right, it did not notice a semi truck and trailer in the right lane driving at a slower speed and hit it in the back.

After hitting the trailer, the pickup truck started on fire.

The pickup truck driver and one of their passengers were able to get out of the vehicle themselves with non-life-threatening injuries. The pickup’s front seat passenger died of their injuries from the crash.

As a result of the fire from the pickup truck, the semi trailer had to be removed from the scene with the use of special equipment.

Authorities have not released the names of those involved in the crash at this time.

