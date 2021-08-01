All of Western Wisconsin at moderate COVID-19 community transmission rate or higher

ATLANTA, GA. (WEAU) - As of Saturday’s update to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention county-by-county COVID-19 tracker, almost every county in Wisconsin has a level of community coronavirus transmission at a moderate level or higher.

In Western Wisconsin, two counties have a high community transmission level of COVID-19: Pepin and Buffalo. To be classified as having this level of community transmission, a county must have 100 or more new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people in a seven day period and/or have 10% of Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests come back positive in that same time frame.

More than five counties in the Chippewa Valley have a substantial COVID-19 transmission including Chippewa, Clark, Dunn, Eau Claire, Rusk and Trempealeau. To reach this category of community transmission, a county must have between 50 and 100 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people in a seven day period and/or have 8% to 10% of nucleic acid amplification tests come back positive in that same time frame.

For counties with a high or substantial rate of transmission the CDC and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services are recommending masks to be worn indoors regardless of vaccination status.

Another five counties in Western Wisconsin are at a moderate rate of COVID-19 transmission: Barron, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe and Vernon. For this classification, a county has between 10 and 50 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people in a seven day period and/or have 5% to 7% of nucleic acid amplification tests come back positive in that same time frame.

To learn more about Wisconsin’s vaccine data, the DHS has a website that shows how residents can make a vaccine appointment, data about vaccines and distribution, and more. People can also make vaccine appointments at vaccines.gov.

CDC data dashboards are available on the CDC data tracker website. The DHS also has a COVID-19 data dashboard on their website.

