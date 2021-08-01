Advertisement

All of Western Wisconsin at moderate COVID-19 community transmission rate or higher

The Door County Board of Supervisors votes against pursuing a county-wide order to require...
Recommending masks in certain indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status, is part of the CDC’s guidance.(WBAY)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, GA. (WEAU) - As of Saturday’s update to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention county-by-county COVID-19 tracker, almost every county in Wisconsin has a level of community coronavirus transmission at a moderate level or higher.

In Western Wisconsin, two counties have a high community transmission level of COVID-19: Pepin and Buffalo. To be classified as having this level of community transmission, a county must have 100 or more new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people in a seven day period and/or have 10% of Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests come back positive in that same time frame.

More than five counties in the Chippewa Valley have a substantial COVID-19 transmission including Chippewa, Clark, Dunn, Eau Claire, Rusk and Trempealeau. To reach this category of community transmission, a county must have between 50 and 100 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people in a seven day period and/or have 8% to 10% of nucleic acid amplification tests come back positive in that same time frame.

For counties with a high or substantial rate of transmission the CDC and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services are recommending masks to be worn indoors regardless of vaccination status.

Another five counties in Western Wisconsin are at a moderate rate of COVID-19 transmission: Barron, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe and Vernon. For this classification, a county has between 10 and 50 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people in a seven day period and/or have 5% to 7% of nucleic acid amplification tests come back positive in that same time frame.

To learn more about Wisconsin’s vaccine data, the DHS has a website that shows how residents can make a vaccine appointment, data about vaccines and distribution, and more. People can also make vaccine appointments at vaccines.gov.

CDC data dashboards are available on the CDC data tracker website. The DHS also has a COVID-19 data dashboard on their website.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mask Guidance
People react to new Eau Claire County mask guidance
Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on...
Man charged with beheading woman in Minneapolis suburb
Smoke from the wildfires in Canada is bringing fine particle pollutants to the air in...
DNR issues Air Quality Advisory for all of Wisconsin through Sunday
The babies have spent the past two months in the neonatal intensive care unit at the hospital....
Rare identical triplets come home after 2 months in hospital
Chandler Halderson appears in court Wednesday in Dane County.
What to expect in the trial of Chandler Halderson as additional charges loom

Latest News

She says her fiancé and mother's last wish was for her to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
Woman loses fiancé, mother, grandmother to COVID-19 within days
Smoke from the wildfires in Canada is bringing fine particle pollutants to the air in...
DNR issues Air Quality Advisory for all of Wisconsin through Sunday
Health officials in Eau Claire and La Crosse counties are recommending everyone, including...
Eau Claire, La Crosse health officials recommend wearing masks indoors
Smart Elder playing Chess board game at home for training brain memory and thinking happy...
Boosting mental and physical health as you age