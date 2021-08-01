Advertisement

Census: 1 in 5 dorms, prisons had no data at end of US count

FILE - College students begin moving in for the fall semester at N.C. State University in...
FILE - College students begin moving in for the fall semester at N.C. State University in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, July 31, 2020. By the end of the U.S. head count last year, the Census Bureau lacked data for almost a fifth of the nation's occupied college dorms, nursing homes and prisons, requiring the statistical agency to make eleventh-hour calls to facilities in an effort to collect resident information or use a last-resort statistical technique to fill in the gaps. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, file)(Gerry Broome | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
(AP) - By the end of the U.S. head count last year, the Census Bureau lacked data for residents in almost a fifth of the nation’s occupied college dorms, nursing homes and prisons.

That required the statistical agency to make calls to the facilities to collect information or use a last-resort statistical technique to fill in the gaps. According to new documents released in a lawsuit, the Census Bureau lacked information on residents living in 43,000 of the 227,000 occupied group quarters.

They make up a small share of the overall population but can have a big impact in college towns or areas with a large prison population.

