Eau Claire Area Hmong Assistance Association hosts annual community picnic

By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association is celebrating community this weekend.

Families gathered at Mount Simon Park Sunday for the agency’s annual picnic.

Executive Director True Vue said it was great to reunite with family and friends after such a difficult year and to show off the resources the Hmong Association has to offer.

She said the picnic also served as the perfect opportunity to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We are one of those populations that it is really hard to get information out to which is why we work really closely with them, so we started out with really low numbers, but with great efforts with the Black and Brown Womyn Power Coalition, our association as well, and with the Eau Claire Area School District, we have combined our forces to find out ways to reach out to the Hmong community from those who are 12-years-old to our elders to see how we can get them vaccinated,” Vue said.

Vue said 50% of the Hmong population in the Eau Claire area has been vaccinated, and they continue to work on ways to reach the other half.

