Man who sold Trump wares on public grounds gets jury trial

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - The North Dakota Supreme Court has ruled that a Wisconsin Trump supporter found guilty of an infraction for using public grounds in Bismarck for commercial purposes without a permit is entitled to a jury trial.

It’s a case Eric Smith, of Superior, Wisconsin, says is more about free speech rights than about where he was selling political merchandise. But the city prosecutor says the ruling only means she’ll now present her case to a jury.

A trial date has not been set.

