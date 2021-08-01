Advertisement

Man who sold Trump wares on public grounds gets jury trial

A Trump 2020 flag flies in front of Reunion Tower before a campaign rally for President Donald...
A Trump 2020 flag flies in front of Reunion Tower before a campaign rally for President Donald Trump, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter) (WNDU)
By Associated Press Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - The North Dakota Supreme Court has ruled that a Wisconsin Trump supporter found guilty of an infraction for using public grounds in Bismarck for commercial purposes without a permit is entitled to a jury trial.

It’s a case Eric Smith, of Superior, Wisconsin, says is more about free speech rights than about where he was selling political merchandise. But the city prosecutor says the ruling only means she’ll now present her case to a jury.

A trial date has not been set.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mask Guidance
People react to new Eau Claire County mask guidance
Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on...
Man charged with beheading woman in Minneapolis suburb
Smoke from the wildfires in Canada is bringing fine particle pollutants to the air in...
DNR issues Air Quality Advisory for all of Wisconsin through Sunday
The babies have spent the past two months in the neonatal intensive care unit at the hospital....
Rare identical triplets come home after 2 months in hospital
Chandler Halderson appears in court Wednesday in Dane County.
What to expect in the trial of Chandler Halderson as additional charges loom

Latest News

KWCH Car Crash generic
1 dead, 2 injured after Monroe County crash
Sunisa Lee of the United States performs on the uneven bars during the artistic gymnastics...
Olympic champion Sunisa Lee adds bronze on uneven bars
Willie Nelson performed at a voting rights rally at the Texas state capitol in Austin.
‘Vote them out’: Willie Nelson headlines Texas protest rally
SportScene 13 @ Ten (7/31/21)