People react to new Eau Claire County mask guidance

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Concern of the Delta variant has the Eau Claire City-County Health Department recommending mask wearing once again even for the fully vaccinated.

The department is asking, not mandating, everyone over 2 years old wear masks in indoor public spaces.

“I think it’s a good thing,” Emily Vuchetich said.

She said despite being fully vaccinated, she’ll wear a mask again indoors.

“I think there’s not enough people who are vaccinated and that’s what’s spreading COVID the most,” she said. “So I think having masks has been proven to be effective if both parties wear masks, whether your vaccinated or unvaccinated, will help stop spread COVID.”

“It’s good to wear a mask again and it’s good to keep everyone safe,” Holly Holbrook said.

The 17-year-old said she plans to wear her mask again indoors.

She and Vuchetich also agree with so many people still unvaccinated, it’s frustrating to beat at a point that fully vaccinated people have to mask up again.

“I feel as though people do not care about other people and that we need to continue to help out others,” Holbrook said.

“It is frustrating,” Vuchetich said. “There’s enough research done on the vaccines that are proven the benefits outweigh any risks and I just think that it’s kind of selfish when you’re putting other people’s lives in danger.”

Vuchetich also said she’s scared of the Delta variant despite being vaccinated.

“There’s not enough research yet and we don’t know the long term effects and, you know, even being vaccinated there’s that fear, but part of it’s because people are unvaccinated,” she said.

Both Vuchetich and Holbrook said they fear another variant potentially more dangerous than the Delta strain.

