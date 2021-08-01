Advertisement

Scholarship started to honor well-known member in the agriculture community

A new scholarship is being given away this weekend at the Eau Claire County Fair.
Published: Aug. 1, 2021
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -An Eau Claire man is being remembered through a new scholarship awarded this weekend at the Eau Claire County Fair.

Jim Volbrecht, who was well known in the agriculture community, died in a tragic farming accident in 2019.

Volbrecht served as a Town of Union Chairman for many years and was highly dedicated to agriculture education for Eau Claire’s youth. His friends and neighbors said Volbrecht was “known as the person to call if you needed anything.”

“He dedicated a lot of his time to Eau Claire, the fair and the community, so we wanted to give back to him,” said McCabe Thesing-Ritter and was one of the people who helped create a new scholarship in Volbrecht’s name.

“When he died we knew we wanted to do something in his name because he has done a lot for us and a lot of our friends in the livestock project and the dairy project,” said Mason Thesing-Ritter, another one of the creator’s of the scholarship.

Mason and McCabe said the $300 scholarships, built by their auction earning and generous donations, will be given each year in his honor.

