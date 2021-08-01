Advertisement

SportScene 13 for Saturday, July 31st

By Justus Cleveland
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Cavaliers continue their 50th season celebration as they take on the Westmont Red Sox at Carson Park. Plus, scores from area Babe Ruth and Legion baseball teams.

13U Ohio Valley Babe Ruth Regional:

Eau Claire 10 Reedsburg 0 (Eau Claire advances to championship. Sunday 10am at Mt. Simon Park)

14U Ohio Valley Babe Ruth Regional:

Eau Claire 13 Jasper 1 (Advance to championship)

15U Ohio Valley Babe Ruth Regional:

Eau Claire 2 Reedsburg 0 (continue play tomorrow)

Class “A” American Legion State Tournament:

Denmark 4 Altoona 0 (Play in elimination game tomorrow)

