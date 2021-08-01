Swanson hits 2 HRs, drives in 7 as Braves beat Brewers 8-1

ATLANTA (AP) - Dansby Swanson hit a grand slam and a two-run shot and drove in a career-high seven runs to lead the Atlanta Braves to an 8-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. Swanson had three hits, including the slam in the seventh off John Curtiss. He broke a 1-1 tie with his two-run homer off Brandon Woodruff in the sixth. Swanson’s single in the fourth tied the game at 1-all. Swanson has set a career high with 20 homers, matching the Braves’ franchise record for a shortstop. Denis Menke hit 20 homers in 1964 for the Milwaukee Braves.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

7/31/2021 10:40:05 PM (GMT -5:00)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.