1 of 2 people hurt in plane crash near Hartford has died

One of two people injured when a small plane crashed in Washington County has died. Sheriff’s...
One of two people injured when a small plane crashed in Washington County has died. Sheriff’s officials say the woman who later died and a man were hurt when their plane crashed in a cornfield Saturday west of the Hartford Municipal Airport.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, Wis. (AP) - One of two people injured when a small plane crashed in Washington County has died. Sheriff’s officials say the woman who later died and a man were hurt when their plane crashed in a cornfield Saturday west of the Hartford Municipal Airport.

The man and woman were taken to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa and Aurora Medical Center in Summit, respectively, following the crash. The sheriff’s office on Sunday reported that the woman had died. The victims were not identified.

