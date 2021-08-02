MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 3rd annual Red Cedar film festival was held in Menomonie at the Mabel Tainter theatre. Peter Galante is the director of festival and he says the Mable Tainter theatre is his ideal choice to host this event.

“I wouldn’t really of considered doing it without a venue like this, " Galante said. “I’ve been to a lot of film festivals where they’re showing films in college lecture rooms. That’s not really what we want to be.”

2021′s fil festival had 53 films over the course of four days showcasing film makers from several states, including Wisconsin. Nine countries were also represented in the lineup.

“We’ve got films from Ireland, England, Italy, India, Singapore and Belarus,” Galante said. “We’re truly an international experience.”

On the last day of the festival there was an award ceremony. Awards were handed out to best narrative feature, narrative short, documentary short, Midwest roots, student short and best animated short.

Grant Brown and his co-director, Samuel Kasper, won best Midwest roots for their romance film called “Scotch Tension”.

“It sounds like the organizers saw it and thought it was something special,” Brown said.

Brown and Kasper are grateful to be able to show the film they worked on for over four years to a live audience.

“There’s a lot of people like us making films and it just feels food to be among creators in the Midwest and to have our film recognized today,” Brown said.

Kyra Shepherd is a soon to be graduated animation student at UW-Stout. Her short film, “Inbox”, won best student short.

“It’s super amazing,” Shepherd said. “I never anticipated any sort of reaction. I figured my class would see this and that’s about to so getting a bunch of people to see this and also just get recognized for that is really amazing. I didn’t think this would ever happen.”

Galante believes this festival is a platform for students and other film makers to connect and embrace the industry.

“Paying it forward is really what it’s about,” Galante said. “Giving people an opportunity to showcase their films next to professional film makers.”

The 2022 Red Cedar Film Festival is scheduled for July 28th-31st.

