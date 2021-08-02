41-year-old father, 13-year-old daughter drown in Petenwell Lake

STRONGS PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A 41-year-old Arkdale man and his 13-year-old daughter are dead after drowning Sunday in Petenwell Lake.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the lake around 5:40 p.m. near 20th Avenue and Chicago Avenue in the Town of Strongs Prairie for two missing boaters.

After the sheriff’s office investigation, it determined several children had been swimming in the water and were struggling. The father had jumped into the water from a boat to help them, but did not come back above water. Authorities say the 13-year-old had jumped in, as well.

Some witnesses were able to pull out some of the children, but the 13-year-old girl and her father were still missing. Search and rescue crews, as well as divers, searched the area until 11 p.m.

Crews continued their efforts Monday morning, and recovered both bodies from the water around 11 a.m. The victims were identified as Andrew Nett, 41, and Aurora Nett, 13.

The Adams Co. Sheriff’s Department was assisted by Big Flats Fire Department, Necedah Fire & Rescue, Rome Fire Department, Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Fort McCoy Fire Department, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, and Adams County Medical Examiner’s Office.

