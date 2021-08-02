Advertisement

Aspirus Health finalizes acquisition of Ascension care sites in northern, northcentral Wisconsin

Matt Heywood, Aspirus CEO, announces Ascension acquisition is finalized.
Matt Heywood, Aspirus CEO, announces Ascension acquisition is finalized.(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus Health has finalized the acquisition of Spirit Medical Transport, 21 physician clinics, and the following Wisconsin hospitals:

  • Eagle River Hospital in Eagle River
  • Good Samaritan Hospital in Merrill
  • Howard Young Medical Center in Woodruff
  • Our Lady of Victory Hospital in Stanley
  • Sacred Heart Hospital in Tomahawk
  • St. Mary’s Hospital in Rhinelander
  • St. Michael’s Hospital in Stevens Point

The names of these hospitals and clinics will remain the same for the immediate future, although on-site signs will indicate that they have joined Aspirus Health. Ultimately, facility names will be changed to reflect the Aspirus brand. By December, all signs and materials will reflect the new Aspirus facility names.

“We understand rural communities because we live in those rural communities. And we love those rural communities that we serve every day. Our entire team is aligned. That we do not believe zip code should determine the level and quality of care you deliver and give in receive,” said Matthew Heywood, President and CEO of Aspirus Health.

Transitioning Ascension patients are encouraged to direct any questions or suggestions to their provider, which will not change as a result of the acquisition.

