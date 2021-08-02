Biking into history: self-guided tour of Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Museum released three self-guided historical bike tours of Eau Claire. Director of the Chippewa Valley Museum, Carrie Ronnander says it’s a way for people to learn the history about the city without having to go to the museum.

“One of the reasons we wanted to do this project as an organization is because we have so much content on history that’s going on here,” Ronnander said. “We have these bike routes and self-guided routes as a way to take the content to people, so to speak, and really put people in the place where they’re experiencing history first hand.”

Eau Claire City Council member Jeremy Gragert is also the president of Bike Chippewa Valley. Gragert consulted to help create the bike routes and he says there are Eau Claire has great bike routes and this a great way to get more people outside and learning.

“We really wanted to showcase the background of the trail systems in downtown Eau Claire and connect people to the history that surrounds them when they’re in that space,” Gragert said.

The different routes consist of a natural history tour that will give insight into how some of the bodies of water and parks were formed or made. There’s a industries of the past tour that will take you to locations like the Dewey Street bridge to show you where the Linen Mill used to sit on the Eau Claire river, along with other manufacturing businesses that are no longer around. The third tour is called city of bridges. It will guide you and give the history of nine bridges in Eau Claire, like Water Street Bridge and the High Bridge.

Inside the tour pamphlets, the routes are mapped out with stopping points along the way. Pictures and short blurb describe the significance of the that particular spot. Some of the tours overlap, but highlight different aspects of the same spot.

“The landscape has changed dramatically over the last 100 to 150 years,” Ronnander said. “Those photographs allow for some context to what it looked like in that one spot.”

Gragert said says having these interactive tours can also get the museum on more people’s radar and hopefully more people interested in riding bicycles.

“This is kind of a good hook to get people who are interested in history on bicycles as well and help the museum connect with a different demographic too,” Gragert said.

You can find the Biking into history: Self-guided tours of Eau Claire maps at the Chippewa Valley Museum and other businesses around Eau Claire.

To learn more about the Chippewa Valley Museum, click here.

To learn more about Bike Chippewa Valley, click here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.