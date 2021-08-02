Cultural Conversations: Wausau Hmong gymnast inspired by Suni Lee

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunisa Lee’s Olympic win has inspired people across the nation, including other Hmong gymnasts sharing the same love for the sport.

Twelve-year-old Kara Xiong of Wausau said Lee’s win means a lot to her culturally.

“Most people don’t know understand what Hmong means and after Suni bringing home gold,” Kara explained, “Hmong can be out there in the world.”

Kara has practiced gymnastics for eight years. She currently trains in high and low beam, vault, bars and floor, and competes with the Woodson YMCA Whirlers.

“Gymnastics has been such a big part of my life,” she expressed.

Kara has aspirations to become an Olympian herself. She said Lee’s Olympic appearance and wins have inspired her to keep training.

“I have dreamed of that ever since I joined gymnastics,” she said. “With patience, hard work and always having a positive attitude, I believe I can do.”

Kara’s mom, Chue Xiong, said she has enjoyed watching her daughter progress over the years.

“I always like watching her and even recording her,” Chue said. “I will just sit and put it on replay. She is amazing, she’s grown so much since her first day here.”

“Now we can say that we are Hmong just like Suni, the gold medalist,” she said.

Chue is also inspired by Lee’s win.

