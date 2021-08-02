Advertisement

Cultural Conversations: Wausau Hmong gymnast inspired by Suni Lee

Gymnast Kara Xiong is inspired by Suni Lee's Olympic win
Gymnast Kara Xiong is inspired by Suni Lee's Olympic win(WSAW)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunisa Lee’s Olympic win has inspired people across the nation, including other Hmong gymnasts sharing the same love for the sport.

Twelve-year-old Kara Xiong of Wausau said Lee’s win means a lot to her culturally.

“Most people don’t know understand what Hmong means and after Suni bringing home gold,” Kara explained, “Hmong can be out there in the world.”

Kara has practiced gymnastics for eight years. She currently trains in high and low beam, vault, bars and floor, and competes with the Woodson YMCA Whirlers.

“Gymnastics has been such a big part of my life,” she expressed.

Kara has aspirations to become an Olympian herself. She said Lee’s Olympic appearance and wins have inspired her to keep training.

“I have dreamed of that ever since I joined gymnastics,” she said. “With patience, hard work and always having a positive attitude, I believe I can do.”

Kara’s mom, Chue Xiong, said she has enjoyed watching her daughter progress over the years.

“I always like watching her and even recording her,” Chue said. “I will just sit and put it on replay. She is amazing, she’s grown so much since her first day here.”

“Now we can say that we are Hmong just like Suni, the gold medalist,” she said.

Chue is also inspired by Lee’s win.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mask Guidance
People react to new Eau Claire County mask guidance
Tiffany Devereaux lost her 35-year-old fiancé, Britt McCall, to COVID-19 within days of the...
‘I feel lost’: Fla. woman loses 3 loved ones to COVID-19 in 5 days
Recommending masks in certain indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status, is part of the...
All of Western Wisconsin at moderate COVID-19 community transmission rate or higher
KWCH Car Crash generic
1 dead, 2 injured after Monroe County crash
In this undated photo provided by Dwight Mogler shows some breeding eligible gilts (young...
Bacon may disappear in California as pig rules take effect

Latest News

The DHS says the seven-day average is up to 797, a jump up from 638 on Friday.
New COVID-19 case count 7-day average up to nearly 800 in Wisconsin
This CPAP machine is part of the Philips Respironics recall.
After recall, CPAP users still waiting on machines
Man taken into custody after displaying erratic behavior at Phoenix Park Saturday
50 percent of Wisconsinites unvaccinated; UW Health highlights ‘troubling’ pandemic trends
50 percent of Wisconsinites unvaccinated; UW Health highlights ‘troubling’ pandemic trends
50 percent of Wisconsinites unvaccinated; UW Health highlights ‘troubling’ pandemic trends